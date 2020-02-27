Animated YoWindow Weather app now FREE on iOS for a limited time (Reg. $3)

YoWindow Weather is unique in the space with its animated visuals that reflect your actual weather conditions and the ability for users to swipe through time to see how the weather will change throughout the day. The “sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life.” Regularly $3, you can now download this one to all your iOS devices for free. The YoWindow Weather app only tends to go free a couple times a year, so be sure to jump on it while you can. It carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 2,500 users. More details below.

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

