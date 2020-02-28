The Apple award-winning Old Man’s Journey gets rare price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)

Former Apple Design Award winner Old Man’s Journey is getting a very notable price drop today. After having sat at $5 on the App Store for well over a year now, the highly-rated adventure game is now on sale for $1. While we have seen it drop to $2 a few times in the past, today’s offer is new all-time low and a perfect opportunity to add this heart-warming story “about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans” to your iOS library. Featuring hand-drawn art and animations, this one is designed to provide gamers with a “wanderlust-evoking escape” through a narrative journey and gorgeous visuals. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 gamers all-time. More details below.

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. Over 17 International Awards. Features include: A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles…Unique landscape-shaping mechanic…A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape…Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC.

