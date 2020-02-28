The Apple award-winning Old Man’s Journey gets rare price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)

- Feb. 28th 2020 10:20 am ET

Former Apple Design Award winner Old Man’s Journey is getting a very notable price drop today. After having sat at $5 on the App Store for well over a year now, the highly-rated adventure game is now on sale for $1. While we have seen it drop to $2 a few times in the past, today’s offer is new all-time low and a perfect opportunity to add this heart-warming story “about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans” to your iOS library. Featuring hand-drawn art and animations, this one is designed to provide gamers with a “wanderlust-evoking escape” through a narrative journey and gorgeous visuals. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 gamers all-time. More details below.

While we are still tracking a notable deal on the animated weather app YoWindow, today’s roundup is jam packed full big-time price drops as well. Those included titles like Pocket Heart, Dr. Panda Airport, ELOH, Hyperforma, Warhammer Quest 2, Pumped BMX 3, and many others. We also still have Doodle Devil at 50% offDr. Seuss apps from $1 and some major Mac app bundles from BundleHunt and Parallels.

Old Man’s Journey:

A soul-searching adventure about life’s precious moments, broken dreams, and changed plans. Over 17 International Awards. Features include: A powerful and emotional narrative told only through imagery…Gorgeously whimsical landscapes with hand-drawn art and animations…Handcrafted, pressure-free puzzles…Unique landscape-shaping mechanic…A compact game experience perfect for a wanderlust-evoking escape…Original and emotionally compelling soundtrack by SCNTFC.

