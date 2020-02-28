From interactive anatomy encyclopedias and colorful puzzlers to artistic adventure games, ancient sci-fi mysteries, and dungeon crawlers, we have quite a notable batch of discounted apps to take you into the weekend. While it has been a somewhat slow week on Apple’s digital marketplaces (movies and TV shows not included), today’s best Mac and iOS app deals collection features quite a notable list of titles including some Apple Design Award winners. Those include Pocket Heart, Dr. Panda Airport, ELOH, Old Man’s Journey, Hyperforma, Warhammer Quest 2, Pumped BMX 3, and many others. You’ll find today’s complete list of the best Mac and iOS app deals down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: NOAA Weather Radar Puppy: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: My Graphing Calculator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Heart: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Compass Easy: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Airport: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Warhammer Quest 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pumped BMX 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Trail Boss BMX: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $12 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Audio app bundle for $25 (Reg. $80)

Mac: BundleHunt up to 44 titles from $0.50 each

Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $37, Sekiro $28.50, Days Gone $19, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Medi-Prompt med reminder: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: YoWindow Weather: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Harmonium Anywhere: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Time Clock Helper: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drumtune PRO | Drum Tuner: $8 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Battleship Classic Board Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FINAL FANTASY III: $7 (Reg. $15)

iPad: FINAL FANTASY III for iPad: $8 (Reg. $17)

Mac: Boom3D: Volume Booster and EQ: $20 (Reg. $24)

Mac: Audio app bundle for $25 (Reg. $80)

Mac: BundleHunt up to 44 titles from $0.50 each

Warhammer Quest 2:

In Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times, you will lead your warriors across a war torn land and into dungeons for wealth and glory! Swing swords, fire arrows and cast spells as you fight through the denizens of Chaos that threaten the Warhammer world. Success in battle is rewarded with new weapons, armours, skills and treasure.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!