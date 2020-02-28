Upgrade your ride with this $49 wireless backup camera kit (Reg. $80)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $48.79 shipped with the code AEEORMOU at checkout. Down from its $80 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, it’s time to add one. Whether you drive a larger SUV or smaller compact car, a backup camera is essential when coming out of parking spaces or navigating a driveway in reverse. I’ve loved having one on my SUV since installing it and this kit makes it simple to add to any vehicle, thanks to its wireless design. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.

Does your car already have a display and just needs a camera? Well, this tiny camera is just $13 Prime shipped and gets the job done. Just keep in mind that it’s not wireless, meaning installation will be a bit more complicated.

Looking for other ways to upgrade your car? We spotted some AUKEY dash cameras on sale from $45.50 yesterday, so be sure to give them a look.

AUTO-VOX M1W Wireless Backup Camera features:

M1W provides real-time reverse picture with high definition, which enables you to see details behind the car. Also, the gridline allows you to safely reverse your car into a parking spot even in a narrow space.

No More Complex Wiring Problem. The monitor and the camera is connected by wireless transmission, which takes the place of complicated wiring. This makes the installation much easier.

Equipped with IP68 waterproof rating backup camera，there is no need for you to worry about the camera being damaged by rain or car wash.

