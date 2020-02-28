Upgrade your ride with this $49 wireless backup camera kit (Reg. $80)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $48.79 shipped with the code AEEORMOU at checkout. Down from its $80 list price, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your vehicle didn’t come with a backup camera pre-installed, it’s time to add one. Whether you drive a larger SUV or smaller compact car, a backup camera is essential when coming out of parking spaces or navigating a driveway in reverse. I’ve loved having one on my SUV since installing it and this kit makes it simple to add to any vehicle, thanks to its wireless design. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.
Does your car already have a display and just needs a camera? Well, this tiny camera is just $13 Prime shipped and gets the job done. Just keep in mind that it’s not wireless, meaning installation will be a bit more complicated.
Looking for other ways to upgrade your car? We spotted some AUKEY dash cameras on sale from $45.50 yesterday, so be sure to give them a look.
AUTO-VOX M1W Wireless Backup Camera features:
- M1W provides real-time reverse picture with high definition, which enables you to see details behind the car. Also, the gridline allows you to safely reverse your car into a parking spot even in a narrow space.
- No More Complex Wiring Problem. The monitor and the camera is connected by wireless transmission, which takes the place of complicated wiring. This makes the installation much easier.
- Equipped with IP68 waterproof rating backup camera，there is no need for you to worry about the camera being damaged by rain or car wash.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!