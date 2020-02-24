Nintendo eShop sale from $1: DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, Ghostbusters, and many more

While we are still tracking some very notable offers on indie gems for Nintendo Switch, including Celeste at one of its best prices ever, a new anime sale and a series of other titles have us back at it again today. With deals starting from $1, you’ll find loads of Bandai titles including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, as well as some indie games like Bloodstained, Ghostbusters, The Bridge, and others. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and all of the most notable eShop deals are down below.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

In case you missed it this morning, we are tracking a solid collection of Switch accessory deals from $10 including cases, controllers, and more.

But while we are talking Nintendo, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons (and a sweet deal on the official guide), plus a closer look at the new coral Switch Lite model.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

