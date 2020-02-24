Nintendo eShop sale from $1: DRAGON BALL, NARUTO, Ghostbusters, and many more

- Feb. 24th 2020 4:45 pm ET

from $1
0

While we are still tracking some very notable offers on indie gems for Nintendo Switch, including Celeste at one of its best prices ever, a new anime sale and a series of other titles have us back at it again today. With deals starting from $1, you’ll find loads of Bandai titles including Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, as well as some indie games like Bloodstained, Ghostbusters, The Bridge, and others. The rest of today’s best game deals can be found in this morning’s roundup and all of the most notable eShop deals are down below.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

In case you missed it this morning, we are tracking a solid collection of Switch accessory deals from $10 including cases, controllers, and more.

But while we are talking Nintendo, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons (and a sweet deal on the official guide), plus a closer look at the new coral Switch Lite model.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

from $1
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop BANDAI NAMCO

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard