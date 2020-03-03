Sony packs Atmos into a slim 2.1-Ch. Soundbar + Subwoofer for $398 (Save $200)

Amazon is offering the Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer (HT-X9000F) for $398 shipped. Also available at Walmart, BuyDig, and B&H. That’s $200 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This soundbar features a Vertical Surround Engine which “lets you enjoy the thrill of Dolby Atmos from a single slim unit.” Sony touts this technology resonates “no matter what type of room you’re in.” Owners will be able to switch between five unique sound modes, providing quick access to audio tailored for movies, music, gaming, news, and sports. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and USB. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without Atmos, give VIZIO’s $130 2.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer some consideration. I’ve been using a similar VIZIO setup with my projector for a couple years now and am very happy with it.

Looking for a way to expand your Alexa smart home? If so, then Polk Audio’s Command Sound Bar is another solid alternative and it’s currently on sale for $199.

Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar features:

SOUNDBAR & SUBWOOFER: Sony 2.1 channel sound bar system with wireless subwoofer for optimized audio

VERTICAL SOUND ENGINE: Upscale audio to immersive surround with a max of 7.1.2ch with a single click

MATCH YOUR ENTERTAINMENT: 5 unique sound modes for enhanced movies, music, gaming, news, and sports

