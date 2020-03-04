Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Wireless Gaming Mouse for $62.34 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you over 22%, marks one of the first price drops we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, CORAIR’s Dark Core mouse sports a comfort-contoured shape and two interchangeable side grips. Its Bluetooth design yields 24-hours of battery life per charge, and RGB lighting effects means it’ll fit right in with the rest of your battlestation. There’s also nine programmable macro buttons for further tailoring the peripheral to your gaming experience. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 360 shoppers. More below.

Continuing with the gaming deals, we also spotted the Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Gaming Mouse for $39.99 shipped at Amazon. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, we last saw it at $44. This gaming mouse offers a more premium build quality than your average PC peripheral and also features 11 customizable macro buttons. A 16,000 DPI optical sensor ensures that the mouse can keep up with even the most precise wrist movements. Plus, programmable RGB lighting adds a bit of flare into the mix. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 390 gamers.

Those looking for the latest and greatest in gaming mice, you will surely want to swing by our recent review of the Razer DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice. Both are recent additions to the brand’s stable of PC peripherals and provide high-end gaming experiences. Check out our thoughts on how both models perform right here.

CORSAIR Dark Core RGB Mouse features:

DARK CORE RGB features ultra-fast 1ms wireless, Bluetooth compatibility and wired mode for performance gaming with versatile connectivity. The high-accuracy, 16000 DPI optical sensor, customizable in 1 DPI steps, can be tuned to virtually any mouse pad. The comfort-contoured shape and 2 interchangeable side grips ensures precision and control.

