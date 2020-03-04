Jos. A. Bank takes up to 75% off suits, dress shirts, outerwear, more from $19

Jos. A. Bank’s 2-Day Clearance Event offers up to 75% off select styles of suits, dress shirts, pants, outerwear, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $50. The men’s Slim Fit Spread Collar Blue Plaid Dress Shirt are on sale for $19 and originally was priced at $90. This dress shirt is great for pairing with suits, dress pants, shorts, and more. It also pairs nicely with vests or sweaters during cold weather outings. Best of all, this shirt also features non-iron material to keep you looking polished all-year long. Find the rest of our top picks from Jos. A. Bank’s Clearance Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

