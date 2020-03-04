Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System with Built-in Smart Speaker for $215.11 shipped. Having dropped from $342, today’s offer saves you 38%, beats our previous mention by $9, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to dish out up to 4,500-square feet of coverage, most homes will find NETGEAR’s Orbi system to provide ample connectivity. Equipped with 802.11ac Tri-band Wi-Fi, this 2-piece kit tops out with 3 Gb/s speeds. Alongside the main router, you’re also getting Orbi Voice range extender, which combats Wi-Fi dead zones and rocks an Alexa-enabled Harman Kardon speaker. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 225 customers. Head below for more on this NETGEAR Orbi deal.

Whether you don’t need the 4,500-square foot range or the included voice range extender, Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System may prove to be a more appealing alternative. From the pricing perspective it sure is, as it’s currently $90 at Amazon. Here you’ll ditch the NETGEAR ecosystem for 802.11ac coverage but with 1.2 Gb/s speeds. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and is sure to get the job done.

If neither option will cut it for your more demanding networking requirements, we’ve got you covered. Right now you can save $100 on NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System at its second-best price yet. Or you could opt for NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router at $300. You’ll still pocket $100 in savings, but ditch the mesh form-factor for a more typical single access point design.

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-band Mesh System features:

NETGEAR Orbi mesh Wi-Fi System deal with Orbi Voice delivers whole home Wi-Fi with a superior Smart speaker experience. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi brings high-performance Wi-Fi throughout your home and extends your existing Wi-Fi for less buffering and dead zones. Ask Alexa on your Orbi Voice Satellite to play music, set alarms, control smart home devices, Check traffic, weather, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!