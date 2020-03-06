Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 falls to a new low at Amazon with $330 off, more

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5/8GB/256GB for $979 shipped. Normally $1,299, both Microsoft and Best Buy have it on sale for $1,000 right now and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. The Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s closest competitor to the MacBook Air and includes a fantastic keyboard, Alcantara keyboard cover, and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. You’ll find both USB-A and USB-C here, ensuring that you can use legacy and brand-new devices alike. Plus, with up to 11.5-hours of battery life, this laptop is built to last the entire day without recharging. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more deals from $630.

More computer deals:

ASUS TUF Laptop: $800 (Reg. $1,000) | Newegg 2.1Ghz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB GTX 1660 Ti GPU

(Reg. $1,000) | Newegg ASUS ROG STRIX Desktop: $1,100 (Reg. $1,300) | Newegg 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB RTX 2070 GPU

(Reg. $1,300) | Newegg Alienware Aurora Desktop: $630 (Reg. $1,100) | Dell w/ code AWR8420OFF 2.9GHz i5/8GB/1TB/256GB GTX 1660 GPU

(Reg. $1,100) | Dell

Don’t miss out on Best Buy’s 3-day sale. You’ll find up to $300 off MacBooks, plenty of discounts on Windows machines, and even deals on external storage, so be sure to give it a look.

Microsoft Surface Laptop features:

Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry

Improved speed and performance to do what you want with the latest processors

More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging

All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, Plus standby time when you’re away

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!