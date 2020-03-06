Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 falls to a new low at Amazon with $330 off, more

- Mar. 6th 2020 1:58 pm ET

Get this deal
$1,299 $979
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 i5/8GB/256GB for $979 shipped. Normally $1,299, both Microsoft and Best Buy have it on sale for $1,000 right now and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. The Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s closest competitor to the MacBook Air and includes a fantastic keyboard, Alcantara keyboard cover, and 256GB of speedy SSD storage. You’ll find both USB-A and USB-C here, ensuring that you can use legacy and brand-new devices alike. Plus, with up to 11.5-hours of battery life, this laptop is built to last the entire day without recharging. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more deals from $630.

More computer deals:

  • ASUS TUF Laptop: $800 (Reg. $1,000) | Newegg
    • 2.1Ghz Ryzen 5/8GB/512GB
    • GTX 1660 Ti GPU
  • ASUS ROG STRIX Desktop: $1,100 (Reg. $1,300) | Newegg
    • 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB
    • RTX 2070 GPU
  • Alienware Aurora Desktop: $630 (Reg. $1,100) | Dell
    • w/ code AWR8420OFF
    • 2.9GHz i5/8GB/1TB/256GB
    • GTX 1660 GPU

Don’t miss out on Best Buy’s 3-day sale. You’ll find up to $300 off MacBooks, plenty of discounts on Windows machines, and even deals on external storage, so be sure to give it a look.

Microsoft Surface Laptop features:

  • Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.79 pounds, Surface Laptop 3 is easy to carry
  • Improved speed and performance to do what you want with the latest processors
  • More ways to connect, with USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and more, as well as accessory charging
  • All-day power on the go, with up to 11.5 hours of battery life, Plus standby time when you’re away

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$1,299 $979
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide