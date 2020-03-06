In today’s best Android app deals, we are staying hydrated, entering the Aperture Science Enrichment Center, surviving the zombie apocalypse, and venturing deep into the woods. All of the best Android game and app deals to take you into the weekend have now been curated for you below. You’ll find standouts like The Inner World, Bridge Constructor Portal, Bridge Constructor Medieval, Shiny The Firefly, Toby: The Secret Mine, Drink Water Reminder Pro, Dead Age, and many others. Hit the jump for a complete list of the day’s most notable price drops on Android apps and games.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- NABOKI FREE (Reg. $1)
- Zombie Defence Premium FREE (Reg. $1)
- Gold & Black Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Verom – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wamo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Man-Eating Plant VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk $2 (Reg. $5)
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor Portal $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1 (Reg. $2)
- Bow Hunt Simulator $3 (Reg. $4)
- Shiny The Firefly $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Toby: The Secret Mine $1 (Reg. $5)
- The Inner World $1 (Reg. $3)
- Skilltree Saga $1 (Reg. $3)
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Drink Water Reminder Pro $1 (Reg. $3)
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dead Age $1 (Reg. $3)
We have plenty of fresh new Android hardware deals today. Along with wearable deals from Fossil and TicWatch, the Google Pixel 4/XL hit new Amazon all-time lows this morning just after Motorola’s Moto One Action went $100 off. We also still have JVC’s 6.8-inch Android Auto Receiver on sale as well as up to $90 off HP’s 14-inch Chromebook.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Camera 4K Pro – Perfect, Selfie FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival FREE (Reg. $2)
- Element TD FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lost Ship FREE (Reg. $3)
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cartoon Craft FREE (Reg. $1)
- Card Vault Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bricks Crash FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Celestial Tree VIP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Word Cage PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tap Town – Soul Event FREE (Reg. $2)
- Wonder Knights VIP FREE (Reg. $4)
- The Angry Banana $1 (Reg. $2)
- PDF Editor & Creator $3 (Reg. $10)
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode $1 (Reg. $3)
- Dark Parables: Queen of Sands $3 (Reg. $5)
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories $4.50 (Reg. $10)
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Sudoku Zen $1 (Reg. $2)
- Spelling Right PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $2.50 (Reg. $4.50)
Bridge Constructor Portal:
Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal™ and Bridge Constructor™ games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.
