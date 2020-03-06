Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem on PS4 for $9.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% off and matching our previous mention. This collection consists of a pair of the franchise’s best games with Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. All the details can be found in our launch coverage. This sale comes on the heels of Castlevania season 3 launching on Netflix last night and the mobile release of Symphony of the Night. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders + free demo, The Gardens Between, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $12 (Reg. $30)
- Terraria $13 (Reg. $20)
- The Gardens Between $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Dandara $6 (Reg. $15)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Wolf Among Us $5 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus many more Resident Evil PSN deals…
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $10.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Switch games up to 50% off
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut $21 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4 (Reg. $13+)
- Alien: Isolation $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $17 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Live Gold Xbox game deals right here…
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $41 (Reg. $70+)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
