Today’s Best Game Deals: Castlevania Requiem $10, Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Castlevania Requiem on PS4 for $9.99 in digital form via PSN. Regularly $20, this is a straight 50% off and matching our previous mention. This collection consists of a pair of the franchise’s best games with Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood. All the details can be found in our launch coverage. This sale comes on the heels of Castlevania season 3 launching on Netflix last night and the mobile release of Symphony of the Night. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders + free demo, The Gardens Between, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

Xbox Game Pass gets four new titles for March, exclusive betas, more

New Star Wars Project Maverick game leaks on PSN, here’s what we know so far

The must-see metal NES console is going back on sale for a limited time

March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces

March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!