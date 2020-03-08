Mario Day 2020 is just days away now and we are already seeing the major Mar10 deals go live. As we mentioned previously, March 10 has become the official holiday for Nintendo’s world-renown platforming plumber, and we are seeing some impressive deals kicking-off a couple days early now. Those include some rarely discounted first-party Switch games like the stellar Super Mario Maker 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, among others, as well as some deep deals on collectibles, and even the coveted Poké Ball Plus peripheral. Head below for everything.

Mario Day 2020 Game Deals:

As expected, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Super Mario Party, and Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 are the games most retailers are targeting for Mario Day 2020. These deals are live at Amazon, Walmart and others, but remember Target RedCard holders can knock an additional 5% off all the deals mentioned below:

Poké Balls Too!

Amazon is now offering Nintendo’s Poké Ball Plus for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 for Mario Day 2020. Regularly between $40 and $50, this is matching he Black Friday 2019 price tag and is the lowest we have tracked otherwise. This one will almost surely sell out quick too. It “lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds” based on your activity in Pokémon: Let’s Go, and a friend can join-in on the action in 2-player mode if they have one too. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Mario Day 2020 Accessories:

You can learn more about Mario Day 2020 and the Mar10 deals right here and be sure to swing by our Games/Apps Guide for even more. The holiday started years ago before being officially embraced by Nintendo in 2016. You can expect even more promotions coming from the big N this week so be sure to follow us on Twitter and bookmark our Games/Apps Guide for all the best discounts.

