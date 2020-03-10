Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U, Captain Toad, more

In today’s best game deals, we are celebrating Mario Day 2020! While some of the scheduled price drops went live over the weekend (and still are) the Nintendo and Mario-focused deals are continuing today. Best Buy is now offering Super Mario Odyssey for $44.99 shipped, down from the regularly $60 price tag. Amazon has not price matched this one just yet. This one really ever goes on sale during the holidays these days so jump on it while you can. But we have loads more Nintendo Switch games where this came from. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $45 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- New Super Mario Bros. 2 (3DS) $20 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Plus more Mario Day 2020 game deals at Best Buy…
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 $19 (Reg. $30)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $55 (Reg. $60)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus many more Resident Evil PSN deals…
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Shenmue I & II $19 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
