Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Bros. U, Captain Toad, more

In today’s best game deals, we are celebrating Mario Day 2020! While some of the scheduled price drops went live over the weekend (and still are) the Nintendo and Mario-focused deals are continuing today. Best Buy is now offering Super Mario Odyssey for $44.99 shipped, down from the regularly $60 price tag. Amazon has not price matched this one just yet. This one really ever goes on sale during the holidays these days so jump on it while you can. But we have loads more Nintendo Switch games where this came from. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, Super Mario Maker 2, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and many more.

