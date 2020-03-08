Peak Design’s popular Everyday Messenger Bag gets 44% discount down to $100

Adorama is currently offering the Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag for $99.99 shipped. Typically selling for $176, a price you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount. It’s $30 less than our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. With room for a 13-inch MacBook, this compact messenger bag has a padded sleeve specifically for your machine. It also is crafted from a weatherproof and DWR-coated shell to keep all your gear safe when running into inclement weather. Peak Design has managed to pack plenty of storage in as well, with the ability to stow a DSLR and much more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

While the featured deal does include some internal compartments for keeping gear nice and tidy, those with a larger everyday carry may not find it up to the task. That’s where Cocoon’s GRID-IT! Accessory Organizer comes in, which sells for under $20 at Amazon. The various woven elastic straps keep your gear held snuggly in place, and there’s room for everything from wall chargers to cables and more.

Peak Design Everyday Messenger Bag features:

The Everyday Messenger is more than just an innovative messenger and shoulder bag, it’s a giant leap for bag-kind. We partnered with renowned adventure traveler/photographer Trey Ratcliff to create one bag that adapts to your gear and lifestyle, no matter where you go or what you’re carrying.

