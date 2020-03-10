Outfit your shop with DEWALT’s 40-piece Bit Set for $20 at Amazon (20% off)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked in 2020. This kit bundles a magnetic bit holder with a wide variety of tips that should prove well for either expanding your current collection or just getting started. Buyers will find that everything is easy to keep organized thanks to the inclusion of a hard and protective case. DEWALT’s FlexTorq design allows bits to “flex” up to 15-degrees for increased longevity of each piece. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If on second thought you’re thinking there may be enough bits in your shop, consider grabbing Neiko’s $8 Ratcheting Set. Not only does it include six bits, it provides you with a 90-degree low-profile ratchet driver that makes it easier to work in tight quarters, further expanding your capabilities.

Since we’re on the topic of home goods, you might as well swing by our roundup of the Design Within Reach semi-annual sale. There you’ll find 15% off Herman Miller and others, making now an excellent time to refresh some furniture.

DEWALT 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Minimizes Drops

Reduces Wobbles & Breakage

FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees

10x Magnetic Screw Lock system

Minimizes drops and reduces wobbling

Reduces breakage and longer life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!