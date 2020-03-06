X-ray kill cams return in Zombie Army Trilogy launching on Switch March 31st

- Mar. 6th 2020 7:05 pm ET

0

Sniper Elite is probably one of my favorite series outside of the standard AAA titles like Tom Clancy, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Zombie Army Trilogy comes from the same developers and features many similar aspects, including the x-ray kill cam that the series is known for. Well, the company is releasing its must-have game on Nintendo Switch on March 31st, so get ready to mow down Nazi Zombies anywhere you go on Nintendo’s portable gaming system.

Take the stealthy route or go full-force, the choice is yours in Zombie Army Trilogy

I always take the sniper role in games whenever possible, because I prefer using stealth and picking off the enemy from hundreds of meters away. Even in Ghost Recon: Wildlands, I generally end up using a sniper 99% of the time, and only going close quarters if I can’t wait out the enemy for them to walk outside.

Zombie Army Trilogy, from the makers of Sniper Elite, brings many of these features to light with its unique gameplay. When you take the stealth route and snipe from across the map, there’s a unique x-ray kill cam that comes up if you hit an enemy in a vital area like center mass or the head. This x-ray kill cam is something that Sniper Elite is known for and is a very unique feature that I really enjoy about the series. It brings another dynamic into the mix that normal FPS games just don’t have.

zombie army trilogy sniper

Enjoy co-op locally with other players

There are three intense story campaigns to play through just like the previous console releases of Zombie Army Trilogy. There’s also a Horde Mode where you take on waves of never-ending zombies. Both game styles are available to enjoy in single-player mode, or, in drop-in, drop-out co-op with up to 4-players. This makes it so you can easily play with friends on their Switches in the same room. Plus, there are motion controls, Pro Controller support, HD rumble, and more, giving you a wide array of options when it comes time to play.

Zombie Army Trilogy pricing and availability

You can pre-order Zombie Army Trilogy for $39.99 at Amazon right now. The game is set to release on March 31, 2020, on Switch and you’ll be able to enjoy this game wherever life may take you.

zombie army trilogy switch

9to5Toys’ take

I’m really excited to see more and more games like this come to Nintendo Switch. For too long Nintendo has avoided making consoles that would attract game studios like Rebellion. It’s awesome to see titles that have become huge, like Zombie Army (which has sold 4 million copies), coming to Nintendo’s handheld platform.

I can’t wait to see where this next year takes us in terms of AAA title support on Nintendo Switch. With this release, Witcher 3 getting PC cross-save, The Outer Worlds, and more coming to Switch, 2020 is bound to be a fantastic year for the portable platform.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
New Product nintendo Rebellion

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide