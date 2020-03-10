Misfit’s Vapor 2 Smartwatch brings Wear OS to your wrist from $105 (Save 55%+)

- Mar. 10th 2020 3:17 pm ET

0

Misfit is currently offering its Vapor 2 46mm Wear OS Smartwatch with Jet Black sport band for $104.99 shipped. Having originally sold $250, it just fetched as much before seeing a 58% discount. Today’s offer is $34 less than our previous mention and a new all-time low. You can upgrade to the stainless steel band style for $118.99, down from $270. Delivering Wear OS to a round 1.39-inch OLED display, Vapor 2 sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing. Other notable features here include heart rate monitoring, customizable watch faces, and built-in GPS for tracking runs without having to bring your phone. It’s waterproof up to 50-meters and is said to offer all-day battery. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our launch coverage for additional details.

Save quite a bit more than the lead deal when opting for the popular Xiaomi Mi Band 4 for $46 at Amazon. Here you’ll ditch the smartwatch design for a fitness tracking form-factor, but will still enjoy Google Fit data sync and more. You’ll also gain up to 20-day battery life and more. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look on what to expect.

If Wear OS is a must for your wrist-bound device, we’re seeing a collection of TicWatch smartwatches on sale from $128. With up to 36% in savings to be had, these offers are surely worth a perusing if the Misfit Wear OS smartwatch doesn’t suit your fancy.

Misfit Vapor 2 Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Misfit Vapor 2 offers users the technology of a smartwatch with the look of a fashionable wrist accessory. The most exciting upgrade evolution is the choice between 41mm and 46mm case options, based on preference. The sleek, compact design is complemented by various strap options, with eight different colorways at launch. Users can also customize the watch face with endless style options –change the color, background image, and even the font.

