Snag HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $34 at Amazon (30% off)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $34 shipped. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Each ear cup on this headset features a 50mm driver that’s surrounded by memory foam. Volume can be adjusted on the headset itself and the microphone can be muted by simply swiveling it upwards. Owners will be able to use it with Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you prefer to keep an ear open at all times, consider Sony’s Playstation 4 Chat Earbud for $6. Despite its branding, this offering also works with Nintendo and Microsoft consoles, making it an affordable option that’ll work with all of the big players.

Oh, and don’t forget that HORI Split Pad Pro is currently on sale for $34. This Nintendo Switch accessory essentially gives you a Pro-like controller when playing portably and I said as much in my hands-on review.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset features:

Lightweight headset with 90 degree rotating ear cups

50mm directional drivers for Audio precision

Hyperx signature Memory foam. Adjustable steel Slider

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!