Snag HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $34 at Amazon (30% off)

- Mar. 12th 2020 1:07 pm ET

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset for $34 shipped. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked. Each ear cup on this headset features a 50mm driver that’s surrounded by memory foam. Volume can be adjusted on the headset itself and the microphone can be muted by simply swiveling it upwards. Owners will be able to use it with Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you prefer to keep an ear open at all times, consider Sony’s Playstation 4 Chat Earbud for $6. Despite its branding, this offering also works with Nintendo and Microsoft consoles, making it an affordable option that’ll work with all of the big players.

Oh, and don’t forget that HORI Split Pad Pro is currently on sale for $34. This Nintendo Switch accessory essentially gives you a Pro-like controller when playing portably and I said as much in my hands-on review.

HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset features:

  • Lightweight headset with 90 degree rotating ear cups
  • 50mm directional drivers for Audio precision
  • Hyperx signature Memory foam. Adjustable steel Slider

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
