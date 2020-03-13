ComiXology is closing out the week by kicking off a sale on various Marvel reads penned by author Kelly Thompson. Prices start at under $1 here, covering everything from the Avengers and other superheroes to Star Wars and more. One standout is on West Coast Avengers Vol. 1: Best Coast at $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer is good for a 64% discount and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Now that the main MCU heroes have had their time in the spotlight, it’s time to focus on one of the lesser-known teams, the West Coast Avengers. This 152-page comic dives into a bold new era in Earth’s mightiest heroes starring Hawkeye, Gwenpool, and more. Head below for additional Marvel deals, as well as Dark Horse discounts and more.

Other notable comic deals include:

Now the deals don’t end there, as ComiXology is rolling out a batch of discounts on Dark Horse novels, taking 50% off a collection of different titles. From reads covering fan-favorite franchises like Aliens to Avatar the Last Airbender, and more, there’s plenty of ways to expand your digital library. Shop the entire sale right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

West Coast Avengers synopsis:

The Avengers go west once again — but these ain’t your daddy’s Whackos! A bold new era begins for the mightiest heroes to ever live on the Pacific Coast. That means Hawkeye (your favorite one, Kate Bishop)! Hawkeye (the other one, Clint Barton)! America Chavez! Kid Omega! Gwenpool! And a guy named Fuse! Wait, what? That’s right, these are the new West Coast Avengers.

