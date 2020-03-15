Ultimate Ears BLAST delivers the tunes at a new low of $43 (Reg. $75)

- Mar. 15th 2020 12:01 pm ET

0

Verizon Wireless offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Speaker with Power Dock for $42.99 shipped. Price is reflected in cart Originally $230, this is the best deal that we’ve tracked and $6 less than the Amazon all-time low. This is Ultimate Ears’ first take on Alexa, offering 12-hours of playback and a IP67 build. It’s a great way to enjoy smart home control and your favorite tunes. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears BLAST features:

  • Ultimate Sound: Super-portable with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 12 hours of battery. It brings your music to life wherever you take it
  • With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Amazon Music, iHeart Radio or TuneIn, change tracks, discover new restaurants – or try any of Alexa’s skills
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled: Use the Alexa Voice Service at home or on the go whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot or stream music via Bluetooth from your phone

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

