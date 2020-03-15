Ultimate Ears BLAST delivers the tunes at a new low of $43 (Reg. $75)

Verizon Wireless offers the Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Speaker with Power Dock for $42.99 shipped. Price is reflected in cart Originally $230, this is the best deal that we’ve tracked and $6 less than the Amazon all-time low. This is Ultimate Ears’ first take on Alexa, offering 12-hours of playback and a IP67 build. It’s a great way to enjoy smart home control and your favorite tunes. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of Amazon reviewers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

For a more affordable offering, consider the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $20. You’ll miss out on the sleek design featured above and battery life tops out at 14-hours, but there is still enough features here to suffice on a smaller budget. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ultimate Ears BLAST features:

Ultimate Sound: Super-portable with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 12 hours of battery. It brings your music to life wherever you take it

With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Amazon Music, iHeart Radio or TuneIn, change tracks, discover new restaurants – or try any of Alexa’s skills

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled: Use the Alexa Voice Service at home or on the go whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot or stream music via Bluetooth from your phone

