Home Depot cuts up to 50% off Milwaukee tools, priced from $80 (Today only)

Today only, as a part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide variety of Milwaukee tools at up to 50% off. Our top pick is the M18 Cordless Combo Tool Kit (5-Tool) for $279 shipped. That’s up to $220 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. Armed with a drill, impact driver, multi-tool, circular saw, and work light, this combo prepares you to tackle all sorts of different projects. Two M18 batteries are included, ensuring that one battery can always be on the charger preparing for the next round. A bundled tool bag makes it easy to take your gear from point A to B. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks from today’s sale.

More top picks from today’s sale:

If you’re uncertain what your next project will be, consider nabbing a discounted annual subscription to Make Magazine for $14. Regularly priced at $30, now is a great time to plan ahead and save over 50%.

Milwaukee M18 5-Tool Cordless Combo features:

This MILWAUKEE M18 5 Piece Combo Kit includes an M18 1/2 in. Drill Driver, M18 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver, M18 Multi-Tool, M18 6 1/2 in. Circular Saw, M18 Cordless LED Work Light, two M18 batteries and one Multi-Voltage Battery Charger.

