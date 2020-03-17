Kawhi Leonard is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers and he has recently partnered with New Balance for the brand’s latest collection. Inside this new line, he has created a basketball shoe, sneakers, apparel, and more to step up your game. This lineup features 35 items with prices ranging from $28 to $225. Best of all, the collection features all of New Balance’s core designs such as lightweight material, sweat-wicking fabric, and more. Head below the jump to find our top picks from this collection.

Kawhi Leopard quotes, “Names aren’t made beneath the bright lights. They’re made when no one is watching. Late-night pickup. Extra work after practice. That grind you can’t fake. Sunsets aren’t the end game.They’re the beginning.”

Kawhi Leonard x New Balance Shoes

One of the most notable items from this new line is the OMN1S Basketball Shoes that are priced at $140. This shoe was designed for quick movements with a supportive heel design that hugs your ankle for a seamless fit. It also has a high-rebound cushioning system that promotes comfort and gives you a spring to your step. Finally, the shoe was made of a breathable knit material to help keep you cool throughout the day. These shoes have a really unique coloring with red, orange, and yellow hues that will standout on any court. Better yet, it also comes in an “Inspire the Dream” style that has a navy and white design for the same price.

However, if you’re looking for a more casual style the 997 Sport Sneaker is a great option and priced at $110. These shoes are nice for everyday wear and they have touches of leather for a stylish look. They also have lightweight cushioning, that won’t weigh you down and a breathable knit material.

New Balance x Kawhi Leonard Apparel

Joggers have been very trendy for men this season and the Essentials Stacked Logo Sweatpants are a no-brainer from the new line. These joggers are available in a wide variety of color options and have a tie-waist band that allows you to customize your fit. It also has a stylish logo on the side and they’re made from soft Terry material for added comfort. Priced at $65, these joggers will be a go-to in your wardrobe.

Finally, the Basketball ISO Shooting Shirt is another standout and it’s priced at $60. This shirt is a great option for spring training due to its lightweight fabric and attached hood. It also has stretch and sweat-wicking fabric, which is great for your basketball game.

Which piece from the New Balance x Kawhi Leonard line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s sunglasses for spring under $100.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!