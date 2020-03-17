Roku’s Streaming Stick+ returns to second-best price yet at $39 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR Media Player for $39 shipped. Also available at Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy and B&H. Normally $49, today’s offer is good for an over 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price we’ve seen to date. With social distancing in full effect for many, now is as good a time as any to upgrade an older TV so that everyone in your household can watch their preferred content. Roku’s Stick+ brings 4K HDR playback into the mix alongside support for all of the popular streaming services. So whether there’s a show on Netflix and Hulu or Apple TV+ and Disney+, you’ll be covered. Over 4,600 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. More details below.

If you can live without the 4K HDR capabilities, then save a bit more with Roku’s entry-level Express. Right now it’ll only run you $29 at Amazon. This streaming stick will still give you access to a wealth of content and the same voice control features. It’s perfect for adding to a guest room TV, or anywhere that doesn’t need the higher picture quality.

For something a little more high-end, we’re also still seeing a rare discount on NVIDIA’s Shield TV, which sports 4K Dolby Vision and more at $130.

Roku Streaming Stick+ features:

Enjoy nonstop entertainment with the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Its wireless receiver provides a strong signal for smooth streaming in rooms far from the router, and it supports 4K resolutions for crisp, colorful pictures. Take this compact Roku Streaming Stick Plus with you on vacation for enjoying shows away from home.

