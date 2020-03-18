Save $186 on Samsung’s laser-guided POWERbot Robotic Vacuum, more from $166

Amazon offers the Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum for $403.48 shipped. Having dropped from $590, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the competing sale price at Best Buy by $97, and comes within $4 of the best we’ve seen in years. This robotic vacuum integrates with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and your smartphone, making it easier than ever to keep your floors clean. Samsung’s POWERbot features a 90-minute runtime as well as “Visionary Mapping Plus and FullView Sensor 2.0” for effortlessly navigating your home. If you’re hunkered down practicing social distancing right now, having a robotic vacuum take care of sweeping will mean there’s one less thing to worry about. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 115 shoppers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $165.86 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer saves you 28%, is $8 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 5-stage cleaning system, this robotic vacuum can handle all of the chores required to keep your floor looking its best. Alongside just tackling routine sweeping, it can also take care of mopping. A 110-minute runtime ensures that the M80 Pro can clean most size homes in a single go. Rated 4+ stars from over 50% of customers.

Today’s Gold Box is also delivering an additional way to keep your space clean at a discount. You can score Dyson’s Multi-Floor Upright for $175 in refurbished condition. You’ll have to ditch the automated sweeping capabilities, though you will net the usual Dyson quality and perks here.

Samsung POWERbot R7065 Robot Vacuum features:

Clean your home with voice command or app-based programs by using this Samsung robot vacuum. Its digital camera and nine sensors let it find its way around, avoiding obstacles and mapping the most efficient path through your home. Wi-Fi connects this powerful Samsung robot vacuum to your smart home systems.

