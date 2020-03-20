Let at-home productivity soar with Elgato Stream Deck Mini, now $82.50

Amazon is offering the Elgato Stream Deck Mini for $82.64 shipped. That’s $17+ off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest 2020 Amazon price we have tracked. Stream Deck Mini is a handy device that curbs the need to remember specific hotkeys. Once plugged in you’ll be able to set your own custom actions ranging from launching apps and websites, to opening folders, instantly inserting pre-composed texts, and the list goes on. The device looks great and features six buttons that can each be programmed to fit your specific needs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to grab a backup Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse at $15. It features an ambidextrous design and is available in a variety of colors. Since it pairs with Bluetooth, you won’t need to sacrifice a USB-A port to enjoy wireless connectivity.

In need of a new display? We’ve got you covered with BenQ’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor at $550 which delivers $200 in savings. Head to the sale to find more discounted monitors.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

  • 6 LCD keys: Tap to switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio, and much more; Unlimited control: Turn keys into folders to access unlimited actions
  • Multi Actions: Launch multiple actions simultaneously or sequentially – with one tap
  • Fully customizable: Personalize keys with custom icons and animated gifs or choose from hundreds of pre-selected

