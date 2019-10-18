When it comes to audio, both recording and playback, Sennheiser is probably one of the most well-known names. Its line of high fidelity headphones has been a favorite of audiophiles all over the world. We went hands-on with Sennheiser’s latest gaming headset, the $200 GSP 370. This lightweight headset cuts the cord and delivers up to 100 hours of life without recharging. Check out the video below for more details.

Out of the box and features

The GSP 370 definitely has a large, gaming look to it. On the left earcup, we have the large microphone, power switch, status light and micro USB port for charging and updating. Volume is controlled via the large dial on the right side can. The dial has some nice resistance and it notched to give some great feedback when adjusting.

Surprisingly, the GSP 370 doesn’t feel that heavy despite its crazy 100-hour battery life. Sennheiser has the weight listed at 285g or .63lbs on their website. Mixed with the replaceable earpads, and the adjustable padded headband, the GSP 370 is plenty comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions. It holds on pretty tight and doesn’t feel like it will fall off easily.

Sound

With a standard 20-20,000hz frequency response, the GSP 370 delivers crisp highs and deep lows. Even more important to gamers, though, the GSP 370 delivers good imaging to help pinpoint locations. This is always critical in games to get the upper hand on knowing where your opponents are.

Sennheiser GSP 370: Video

Mic

Being a gaming-focused headset, the mic is geared for clarity with its 100-6,300hz frequency response. When playing with some friends they could immediately tell that I was using a new headset since my voice sounded different. They noted that it sounded clear, but the overall quality was down from the normal sound and not as dynamic. Typically I use a dedicated condenser microphone like the HyperX QuadCast or Razer Seiren Emote.

Muting the microphone is as simple as pushing it up and out of the way. Noise gate adjustments within the Sennheiser Gaming Suite app further help to eliminate distracting noise and deliver clear comms for your teammates.

App

To help make the headset customizable to your needs, the Sennheiser Gaming Suite lets you change the sound of the GSP 370. Three different tabs contain adjustments for playback, microphone, and settings. In playback, you can switch between 2.0 and 7.1 modes, adjust EQ, and make presets. Moving over to the microphone tab, you can use the voice enhancer to change the sound of your voice, adjust gain and noise gate. These adjustments can all be made on the fly without plugging in the headset to the computer. The settings tab takes care of updates, bugs and global settings for the headset.

Wrapping up

Overall, the $200 Sennheiser GSP 370 delivers incredible wireless sound from your PC. It’s plenty comfortable and the impressive 100-hour battery life will outlast any of your gaming sessions. I love that you can quickly customize EQ settings in the Gaming Suite app. It’s a solid gaming headset that would be a great upgrade if you’re looking for a good sounding wireless headset.

