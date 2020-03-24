Philips’ Sonicare EasyClean Electric Toothbrush nearly 35% off at $30 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Sonicare EasyClean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (HX6511/51) for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $45 at Best Buy and Walmart, the Amazon listings start at a bloated $69 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Featuring a QuadPacer and SmarTimer that “encourage efficient brushing as recommended by dentists,” this model’s built-in battery lasts for up to 2-weeks before the included charging stand needs to be employed. More specifically, the 2-minute timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth with a handy signal to move on to the next. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Walmart customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush which sells for $21 Prime shipped. This model includes much of the same feature set but in a slightly less modern-looking package. Nonetheless, the ever-important 2-minute timer is present and it carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 12,000 Amazon customers.

Philips Sonicare EasyClean Electric Toothbrush:

Maintain good oral health with this Philips Sonicare EasyClean electric toothbrush. The QuadPacer and SmarTimer encourage efficient brushing as recommended by dentists, while the rechargeable LiIon battery provides ample power for up to 2 weeks of continuous use. This glacier green Philips Sonicare EasyClean electric toothbrush has a slim, ergonomic design that offers a comfortable grip.

