Alienware’s 25 Gaming Monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate at $330 (Save $199)

- Mar. 25th 2020 10:10 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Alienware 25-inch 1080p Gaming Monitor (AW2518H) for $329.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $529 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is good for a $199 discount, beats the previous price cut by $70, and comes within $1 of the lowest we’ve seen in over a year. Alienware’s Gaming Monitor is headlined by a 240Hz refresh rate which makes it ideal for adding to your battlestation. Its 1080p panel has a 170-degree viewing angle and NVIDIA G-SYNC bolsters its gaming capabilities. You’ll also find HDMI and DisplayPort inputs and a three-port USB hub, which gives it flexibility to fit with a variety of different gaming setups. Over 225 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details down below.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor features:

Load high-resolution game graphics with this 25-inch Dell Alienware gaming monitor. Its 240Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time handle high definition game titles smoothly, and its NVIDIA G-Sync technology is compatible with GeForce GTX graphics cards. Customize preset game modes with the easy-to-use dashboard of this Dell Alienware gaming monitor.

