PowerA infuses Pokemon + GameCube in its Switch controller: $27 (40% off)

Amazon is offering the PowerA Pokemon Wireless GameCube-style Nintendo Switch Controller for $26.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: It’s currently backordered until March 31, but you can lock in pricing today and so it ships ASAP. Today’s deal slashes 40% off the typical rate and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Delivering both a GameCube-style and Pokemon-inspired design, this PowerA offering infuses the best of both worlds. Once powered by two AA batteries, players can expect up to 30-hours of game time. Every button necessary on Switch can be found on this controller, ensuring you’ll be able to hop from title to title without a hitch. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d love to use your Xbox or PlayStation controller on Switch, you may be better served by 8Bitdo’s Wireless Bluetooth Adapter for $20. It brings support for all sorts of controller types and works not only on Switch but also on PC, Mac, Raspberry Pi, and more.

Now that Nintendo is on your mind, be sure to swing by our eShop deals roundup. There you’ll find titles ranging from Mega Man to Resident Evil 4. Prices start from $1.50, ensuring there’s an option for every budget.

PowerA Pokemon Switch Controller features:

Classic GameCube design plus larger D-pad and added left shoulder button

Motion controls and system buttons added for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games

Player indicator and low battery warning LED

Includes two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

