Save $120 or more on Dyson's Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vac today at $300

- Mar. 26th 2020 9:02 am ET

Reg. $420+ $300
Reg. $420+ $300
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Total Clean Upright Vacuum (206042-01) for $299.99 shipped. Originally up to $600 and still regularly fetching as much from Best Buy, this model starts at $420 or so from Amazon third-party sellers and is currently listed at $431 on Walmart. Today’s deal is at least $120 off the next best listing and the lowest we can find. Compatible with all floor surfaces, the cleaner head automatically adjusts “between hard floors and carpets for optimal suction.” This model has built-in HEPA filtration, a 0.6-gallon dust cup, and a series of handy tools: mattress, combination, multi-angle and stiff bristle brushes, plus a stair and extension wand. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the BISSELL Cleanview Bagless Vacuum Cleaner at $77 shipped. This model has most of the same feature set, just without the Dyson branding and with a shorter cord. But at $223 less, it is certainly worth a closer look. Otherwise, just grab a Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vac for $30. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers too.

But while we are talking Dyson, be sure to go check out its brand new Corrale straightener that aims to damage your hair less.

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum:

Keep living spaces free of dust and dirt with this Dyson Cinetic bagless upright vacuum. It offers improved steering and maneuverability for accessing corners and areas under furniture, and the cleaner head automatically adjusts between hard floors and carpets for optimal suction. The HEPA filter on this Dyson Cinetic bagless upright vacuum traps allergens and bacteria for cleaner air.

Dyson

