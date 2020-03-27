DiscountMags has now kicked-off this weekend’s Top 100 magazine sale alongside a special promotion with a very notable deal on Men’s Health. As always, this is the best place to find the lowest prices on the most popular titles including Wired, Women’s Health, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, Inc., Fast Company, GQ, and many more. The deals are starting from $4.50 per year right now and you’ll find all the details down below.

Weekend Magazine Sale:

Inside this weekend’s sales event, you’ll find all of the aforementioned titles starting at just under $5 per year with free delivery to your front door every month. Just about all of them are matching our usual exclusive pricing and are at the best prices we see outside of special promotions and holiday sales. Something like Wired magazine, which is now available for $4.95 per year with free shipping, is well under the usual $15+ price tag. Although you can score a 4-month trial for $1 at Amazon right now, just watch out for that auto-renewal at full price if you take that route.

Today’s deal on Men’s Health:

But one title you’ll want to watch out for is Men’s Health. It is on sale for just below $5 in the weekend sale, which is great price by any measure, but you can score it for less right now. Outside of the weekend sale, we spotted a deal on Men’s Health for $4.50 with free delivery as part of DiscountMags’ Deals of the Week promotion. Very rarely does this one drop below $5, so if you’re interested jump on it now. Amazon regularly charges $18 per year or more, but it is now on sale for $5 there as well.

Today’s deal on Men’s Health and the weekend event are about as notable as it gets for magazine offers. However, Amazon did launch a wide-ranging digital sale on many of these titles to promote social distancing and to help curb self-isolation boredom. While some of them are slightly more than today’s offers, it’s really not by much and you can get them with no physical shipping. You’ll find all those starting from $5 per year right here.

More details:

Today’s deal on Men’s Health: Men’s Health is the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier. Men’s Health is dedicated to providing the tools and practical solutions for success in all aspects of life. A lifestyle magazine dedicated to showing men the practical and positive actions that make their lives better, with articles covering fitness, relationships, nutrition, careers, grooming, travel and health issues.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!