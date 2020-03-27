Bring home NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender at $195 (Save 22%), more

Newegg is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender (EAX80) for $194.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon, though it’s currently back-ordered. Typically selling for $250, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats our previous mention by $25, and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve been looking to take advantage of the latest in networking since Wi-Fi 6 hit the scene but don’t want to completely overhaul an existing setup, this range extender will do the trick. It brings 802.11ax support into the mix, providing an additional 500-square feet of coverage to your network alongside support for up to 30 extra devices. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports, as well. Over 7,400 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

Other notable deals include:

Don’t forget to swing by our most recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s new AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router. For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more.

NETGEAR Nightha w k Wi-Fi 6 Extender features:

The Nighthawk AX8 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender creates a powerful whole home Mesh Wi-Fi with your existing Wi-Fi enjoy a better connected home experience and extend faster Wi-Fi to the farthest corner of your home with blazing-fast speeds up to 6Gbps. 8-Stream Wi-Fi provides more available bandwidth for all devices in the Wi-Fi network.

