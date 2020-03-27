Class up your space with an Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase: $16 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase for $16.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This wall-mountable planter makes it simple to elevate almost any space. It features a geometric shape that is bound to bring a contemporary look and feel to a living room, office, or bedroom. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking to curb spending, you can drastically reduce cost when opting for a Bloem 8-inch Planter at $4. This offering features a design that absorbs more water than immediately needed which it consistently distributes as needed. Thanks to this, you won’t need to water as often.

Not quite finished with your decor changes? Be sure to check out the discounts we’ve found on Nathan James’ Kalos Desk for $90 and Rivet’s Mid-Century Modern TV Stand at $238. Savings ranges from $40-$60, making now a great time to strike.

Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase features:

ATTRACTIVE GEOMETRIC DESIGN: Designed by Moe Takemura for Umbra, Trigg is the original geometric vessel with a simple, elegant design that adds a contemporary decorative touch to any indoor space

MODERN INDOOR PLANTER: Trigg is the perfect way to add some color and liven up your living space with indoor plants such as small succulents, air plants, mini cactus, faux succulents, faux sedums or other small plants or flowers

UNIQUE DECOR THAT FITS ANYWHERE: Use it to enhance your home décor, office décor, bathroom décor, and more! For larger spaces, combine multiple Trigg vessels to create a truly unique display

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!