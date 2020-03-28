Score two Google Home smart speakers + a Nest Mini for $99 (Save $151)

BuyDig is offering a 2-pack of Google Home Smart Speakers with the Nest Mini for $99 shipped with the code JYO2 at checkout. For comparison, you’d be charged $100 for each Google Home and another $50 for the included Nest Mini at Best Buy, with today’s deal saving you a total of $151 over paying retail price. Google’s Assistant platform is one of the most well-known out there when it comes to smart home ecosystems. I use Assistant alongside HomeKit in my apartment and love how well they function together. Plus, with today’s deal, you’ll be able to make three rooms in your home smart and enjoy multi-room audio with ease. Rated 4.5+ stars.

Another great way to expand your Assistant-packed ecosystem is to pick up the Lenovo Smart Display 8. This smart home gadget ties in nicely with today’s lead deal and even packs a built-in display for further usability. At $74, you need to check out our previous deal coverage to learn more here.

However, if you’re more of a fan of Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, then don’t miss out on this deal for 2-pack of Echo Show 5 Smart Displays that we found. You can pay as little as $50 each for them, which is a killer saving since they normally fetch $90 apiece.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

