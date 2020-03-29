Get two Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $5

Home Depot offers a two-pack of Honeywell R20 Dimmable LED Lights for $4.99. Free shipping is available for all. You’d typically pay upwards of $10 and $8 regularly at Home Depot for this bundle. As spring comes around, it’s a great time to finally make the switch to LED light bulbs. Notable specs here include a 22-year lifespan on average and a solid drop in typical energy use over time. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Honeywell Dimmable LED Lights feature:

This Honeywell LED R20 offers a new experience for dimmable LED’s by creating a soft, diffused light. As the light is dimmed, the color temperature of the bulb is reduced and creates a warm, relaxing ambiance. This fully dimmable light bulb is Energy Star certified and ideal for residential use in kitchens, living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms and dens and for commercial use in restaurants and hospitality applications. It is perfect for recessed cans or track light fixtures, offering soft white light for a pleasing and relaxed ambiance.

