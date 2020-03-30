Jaybird Run XT Truly Wireless Earbuds hit Amazon all-time low at $50 (Reg. $80)

- Mar. 30th 2020 7:45 am ET

$50
0

Amazon offers the Jaybird Run XT Truly Wireless Earbuds for $49.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. For comparison, these earbuds originally sold for $180 but have trended around $80 recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With a sporty design and 12-hours of battery life, there’s a lot to like here from Jaybird if you’re not willing to pay a premium for more pricier alternatives on the market today. There’s also a fully sweat and waterproof design, making these earbuds a solid option for workouts and other strenuous activities. Best of all? 5-minutes of charging delivers over an hour of use, which is perfect if you’re in a jam. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $25. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

For more options and styles, jump over to our headphones guide for all the latest deals across a wide range of brands, including earbuds, over-ears, and more.

Jaybird Run XT features:

  • 12 hours of play time with charging case – Internal rechargeable battery offers 4 hours of play time per charge with an additional 8 hours of charge in the case. Charging time: 2 Hours
  • Sweat- and waterproof (IPX7) – double hydrophobic Nano-coating for sweat- and waterproof performance.
  • Sport fit – interchangeable silicone tips & fins provide a comfortable, secure fit in any ear size.
  • Fast-charge battery – five minutes of charging provides 1 hour of play time.

