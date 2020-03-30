Official Super Mario Sticker Book hits the Amazon low today at just $5.50

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Official Sticker Book for $5.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $13, this one has sold for closer to $11 for most of its lifetime after dropping to about $7 at the top of the year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Whether it’s for the game room collection or for your mini Mario Bros. fan, this full-color book features over 60-pages of activities and artwork plus loads of stickers for them and more. Featuring Mario and the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom, this is one $6 collectible any Mario fan can enjoy and hundreds of Amazon reviewers agree having left it with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

This sticker book is perfect for celebrating Mario’s upcoming 35th anniversary alongside the rumored slate of upcoming new Mario games and re-releases. Its also well under the price of the $25 hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia, for comparison.

The only comparable option we can find for less would be the Here We Go! Mario rainbow pencil doodle book for $5 Prime shipped. Also written by Steve Foxe like today’s lead deal, this book features “128 awesome pages to color and a chunky rainbow pencil that writes in four different colors.”

We also have up to up to 50% off Club Mocchi-Mocchi Nintendo plushies as well as deals on HORI’s Multiport USB Playstand and PowerA’s wireless Pokémon Switch controller alongside today’s best game deals.

Super Mario Official Sticker Book:

Super Mario fans of all ages will love this full-color book featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and all their friends from the Mushroom Kingdom. With tons of awesome activities and stickers, the Super Mario Official Sticker Book will be the most thrilling experience for Super Mario fans since World 1-1!

