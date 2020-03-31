Fitbit Ionic makes payments, tracks heart rate, and more: $157 (Save $93)

- Mar. 31st 2020 11:43 am ET

$157
0

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Ionic Smart Watch for $157 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $93 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Fitbit offering has a wide variety of features ranging from built-in GPS to a color display, 300+ song storage, and heart rate tracking. NFC is onboard, allowing a wrist to make payments and replace your wallet. Gorilla Glass 3 is used for the display, helping to keep it intact over time. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough to score that Nike+ Apple Watch look with this $14 SKYLET band. It’s comprised of “superior-quality silicone” and features a breathable design that should prove beneficial through workouts.

Looking for a Wear OS smartwatch? Don’t miss out on today’s deal of the Misfit Vapor 2. It’s currently down to $70, which yields 55% in savings.

Fitbit Ionic Smart Watch features:

  • Use built in GPS to track pace, distance & routes and get Pure Pulse continuous heart rate tracking & real time zones
  • Package includes both large and small size bands for the perfect, comfortable fit for all day & all night wear
  • Access your favorite apps for sports, weather & more and make payments on the go with a built in NFC chip. Durable screen corning gorilla glass 3 is tough and damage resistant

