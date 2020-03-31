Nike delivers up to 40% off its refreshed clearance section with free shipping

- Mar. 31st 2020 10:08 am ET

0

Nike has launched a new clearance sale today, taking up to 40% off regular going rates. Free shipping and 60-day returns are available for all. Our top pick for men is the Nike Air Max 97 shoes in various colors from $87.97. You’d typically pay $130 and $160 originally. Scroll through the various colors for additional sizes. The iconic Air Max 97 is rarely discounted, making today’s deal all the more notable. With classic reflective piping and Air Max cushioning, these throwback kicks are a great buy at this price. Head below for more top picks for men and women.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

Jump into our fashion guide for even more deals, including our coverage yesterday of Topo Design’s rare 25% off sitewide sale.

