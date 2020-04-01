Aukey’s modern LED lamp sports RGB capabilities at $37.50 (Reg. $50)

XHUS (Aukey authorized retailer, 100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Aukey Dimmable RGB Lamp for $37.49 shipped when the code HNTBW49L is used at checkout. This is down from its $50 going rate and matches our last mention, making this one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering a unique and contemporary design, this lamp adds a fun flair to any living space. From the circular shape to the infinity LED ring, you’ll enjoy a high-end appearance with Aukey’s lamp. Plus, the RGB coloring means that you can enjoy fun and unique lighting experiences, as well as tune the white color to your specific preference. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Looking for a more budget-focused lighting setup? Aukey’s $28 LED lamp is a great option. While it doesn’t pack the same modern design, you’ll still enjoy RGB coloring. Plus, it’s got a smaller footprint, making it an easy addition to any side table.

On the other hand, you can upgrade your garage or workshop’s lighting with a 6,000-lumen LED bulb from $21 with this sale that we spotted earlier.

Aukey Dimmable RGB Lamp features:

Colorful Lighting: This LED RGB table lamp brings warm white and multi-color lighting to your bedroom, living room, and garden for relaxing illumination

Adaptable Modes: Find the right lighting effect mode for your preference with the remote. Easily customize your lighting presets and switch between 6 lighting effect modes, 4 lighting effect speeds, and 4 brightness levels (Static mode only)

Easy Controls: One button to choose warm white light or rainbow swirl. Also features a convenient lighting memory function

Standout Design: An attractive, energy-efficient ring lamp with small footprint adds a touch of modern style on your desk

