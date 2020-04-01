Sony’s white PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset now $70 at Amazon (Reg. $100)

- Apr. 1st 2020 12:13 pm ET

Amazon is now offering Sony’s white PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset with the Fortnite Neo Versa DLC pack for $69.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. Walmart is matching this price on the black set as well. Featuring virtual 7.1 surround sound and a hidden noise-cancelling microphone, this is the latest all-white set Sony introduced in late 2018 that was followed up by the Rose Gold model last summer. Compatible with PSVR setups, this set also works with Sony’s Headset Companion App which offers up custom audio profiles directly from game developers so you hear the game exactly as it was meant to be heard. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if the first-party approach, included Fortnite DLC, and Headset Companion App functionality don’t impress you, don’t spend the $70 either. One alternative would be the Turtle Beach Recon 70 which will work with all of your consoles and features a nice built-in mic for $40 shipped. Speaking of which, whichever model you choose hit up our guide on how to can make a gaming headset microphone sound much better.

We also still have the SteelSeries Arctis 1 wireless gaming headset at 20% off and be sure to check out our hands-on video review of what might be the best sounding wireless gaming cans out there, the Sennheiser GSP 670.

Here’s all the latest details on PlayStation 5 and Sony now has 600+ digital game price drops live as part of its new Spring PSN sale.

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset:

  • A Headset for Gamers: Experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden, noise-canceling microphones
  • With the Headset Companion App, download custom audio modes created exclusively for PlayStation 4 systems by developers that are specifically tuned to enhance the audio in your favorite games
  • Stylish comfort: slip into comfort you can Enjoy for hours and a look you can take anywhere. Further customize your look by swapping out the removable faceplates for something more your style

