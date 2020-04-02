Banana Republic, GAP, and Old Navy all take 50% off sitewide with free returns

As part of its In the Family Event, Banana Republic, GAP, and Old Navy are all taking 50% off sitewide. Prices are reflected at final checkout. You can bag free delivery at each spot, and can even combine your entire purchase into one order. Free returns are also readily available at each retailer during this time of social distancing. Hit the jump for top picks from all three online storefronts.

Top picks from Banana Republic:

Top picks from GAP:

Top picks from Old Navy:

Jump into our fashion guide for even more deals from Nike, Topo Designs, and various other retailers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!