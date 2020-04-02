Banana Republic, GAP, and Old Navy all take 50% off sitewide with free returns

As part of its In the Family Event, Banana Republic, GAP, and Old Navy are all taking 50% off sitewide. Prices are reflected at final checkout. You can bag free delivery at each spot, and can even combine your entire purchase into one order. Free returns are also readily available at each retailer during this time of social distancing. Hit the jump for top picks from all three online storefronts.
Top picks from Banana Republic:
- Men’s Joggers: $40 (Reg. $80)
- Men’s Shawl Cardigan: $49 (Reg. $98)
- Women’s Poplin Tiered Maxi Dress: $79 (Reg. $159)
- Women’s Stripe Shirt Dress: $64 (Reg. $129)
- …and more!
Top picks from GAP:
- Men’s Slim Khakis: $30 (Reg. $60)
- Men’s Chore Jacket: $45 (Reg. $90)
- Women’s High Rise Pants: $35 (Reg. $70)
- Women’s Romper: $40 (Reg. $80)
- …and more!
Top picks from Old Navy:
- Men’s Hoodie: $15 (Reg. $30)
- Men’s Shorts: $5 (Reg. $25)
- Women’s Jersey Dress: $17 (Reg. $35)
- Women’s Sleeveless Dress: $22.50 (Reg. $45)
- …and more!
