Score a new Cuisinart or Anolon Cookware set at up to $110 off for today only

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set (P87-12) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly as much as $300 at Best Buy, this set currently starts at $108 on Amazon but usually sells for closer to $180 or so. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This stainless steel, dishwasher-safe set contains 12-pieces including pots, frying pans, saucepans, lids and a series of handy utensils (slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs).You’re looking at ergonomic handles, impact-bonded aluminum base pans tempered glass lids as well. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Over at Woot, we also spotted the Anolon Advanced 14-Piece Cookware Set (84543) for $189.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly fetching between $300 and $400 at Amazon where it is currently out of stock, today’s deal is realistically about $110 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is a slightly more versatile set with included Round Griddle Pans and stockpots, but it does not include the utensils you’ll find on today’s lead deal. Rated 4+ stars.

However, if today’s brand name options are still a little too pricey for your casual cooking needs, look no further than AmazonBasics. The 8-Piece Non-Stick Kitchen Cookware Set sells for just $41.50 at Amazon and comes with all the typical pieces you’ll need along with a 4+ star rating from over 6,500 customers.

Cuisinart 12-Piece Cookware Set:

Equip your kitchen with this Cuisinart stainless steel set. Comprising 12 pieces, including a variety of saucepans, pots and fry pans, all with ergonomic handles and some with lids, this set is completed with kitchen tools used for frying, draining and turning. This Cuisinart stainless steel set is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup once the cooking is done.

