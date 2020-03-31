Score some digital Switch games from $1 or less to stay occupied at home

We have spotted another batch of notable digital Nintendo Switch game deals today. Having some great titles to load up on your Switch while stuck at home seems like a great thing, and not paying full price sounds even better. Today we are focusing on some indie gems and some unique experiences you may not have given a try yet. The deals are starting from $1 or less today and include titles like the EARTHLOCK RPG, Yomawari, The Lost Child, Death Squared, Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas, Warhammer Quest 2, and many more. Everything is down below.

Today’s Best Digital Switch Game Deals:

Here are the rest of today’s game deals and a quick look at the rumored Super Mario Galaxy remake. That news joins the recent annoucenment of new Animal Crossing content and our New Horizons hands-on review.

We also have some great Switch accessories on sale from $18 alongside the official Super Mario Sticker Book. Then go feast your eyes on the new Breath of the Wild Hyrule Castle LEGO Ideas kit.

EARTHLOCK:

Enter a beautiful world haunted by its fateful past and join a party of unlikely heroes on their journey to rescue Amon’s uncle from an ancient cult and uncover the secret of EARTHLOCK. Explore the magical world of Umbra. Fast-paced and highly strategic turn-based battles. Harvest magical materials to craft helpful items and perks on your home island. Utilize Your Talent Table: combining a classic ‘skilltree’ and equipment to customize your character’s progression. Alternate between 6 playable characters.

