Score some digital Switch games from $1 or less to stay occupied at home

- Mar. 31st 2020 5:09 pm ET

We have spotted another batch of notable digital Nintendo Switch game deals today. Having some great titles to load up on your Switch while stuck at home seems like a great thing, and not paying full price sounds even better. Today we are focusing on some indie gems and some unique experiences you may not have given a try yet. The deals are starting from $1 or less today and include titles like the EARTHLOCK RPG, Yomawari, The Lost Child, Death Squared, Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas, Warhammer Quest 2, and many more. Everything is down below.

Today’s Best Digital Switch Game Deals:

Here are the rest of today’s game deals and a quick look at the rumored Super Mario Galaxy remake. That news joins the recent annoucenment of new Animal Crossing content and our New Horizons hands-on review.

We also have some great Switch accessories on sale from $18 alongside the official Super Mario Sticker Book. Then go feast your eyes on the new Breath of the Wild Hyrule Castle LEGO Ideas kit.

EARTHLOCK:

Enter a beautiful world haunted by its fateful past and join a party of unlikely heroes on their journey to rescue Amon’s uncle from an ancient cult and uncover the secret of EARTHLOCK. Explore the magical world of Umbra. Fast-paced and highly strategic turn-based battles. Harvest magical materials to craft helpful items and perks on your home island. Utilize Your Talent Table: combining a classic ‘skilltree’ and equipment to customize your character’s progression. Alternate between 6 playable characters.

