Nintendo Switch Online members can now play ARMS for free from now through April 6. The 2017 fighting game made an appearance in this morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini as Nintendo prepares to bring one of the title’s slinky-armed combatants to its hit Super Smash Bros. franchise. While there has been a free demo available for ARMS on the eShop for a while, Nintendo Switch Online members can basically jump in to the full experience from now through the first week of April at no charge. Head below for more details.

Which ARMS fighter is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate you ask? Well, we don’t really know yet. Nintendo sort of just teased us in this morning’s showcase with an upcoming June annoucenment. You can get more details on this morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini right here.

Play ARMS for FREE:

But while you’re awaiting that announcement, Nintendo is now allowing its Switch Online subscribers to play ARMS for free. The trial period starts today and will run through until April 6, 2020. No details are available on whether or not your progress will carry over to an owned copy of the stretchy-armed fighting game, but it’s probably best not to assume it will.

Today’s announcement joins a number of other promotions that are offering free games and content to promote social distancing. On top of plenty of iOS and Android titles going free, there is some sweet freebie Minecraft content out there alongside the Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII remake demos. The Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game is free to download much like the game’s Combat Pack for PS4 players.

More Details:

Play ARMS for free: Choose a fighting champion from around the world, equip your own combination of extendable arms, and then use a mix of button presses and quick hand motions to really take the fight to your opponent. Throw punches and guide them midflight to hit agile fighters, avoid incoming attacks with dashes, or trampoline high into the air to rain down fists from above. Power-up your punches to deal extra damage or curve your fists around obstacles to hit skittish opponents. Fill up your special gauge to dish out devastating combinations and finish them off. Unleash your inner fighter in this unbelievable sporting event!

