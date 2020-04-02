Amazon’s Echo Show 5 commands your smart home with prices from under $50

- Apr. 2nd 2020 7:31 pm ET

QVC is offering the Amazon Echo Show 5 Smart Display for $59.96 shipped. First-time shoppers can save an additional $10 with the code FRIENDS, dropping the price to $49.96 shipped. Normally $90, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. The Echo Show 5 is powered by Alexa, meaning that it can control a majority of your smart home gear with ease. Plus, the built-in camera means you can easily call friends and family while staying indoors more. However, the privacy-minded can rest safely as Amazon put a physical shutter on the camera, letting you know that nothing can see through it unless you want it to. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Not a fan of having the smart display design? The certified refurbished Echo Dot is a great alternative at $45 shipped. While it lacks the screen that a smart display offers, you’ll still be able to issue smart home commands just the same.

Prefer Google’s ecosystem? The Google Home is currently on sale for $70 right now. Originally $149, but normally around $100 now, this is a fantastic speaker to add anywhere in your Assistant-enabled smart home. Learn more about Google Home in our original deal post.

Amazon Echo Show 5 features:

  • Compact 5.5″ smart display with Alexa ready to help
  • Manage calendar, make to-do lists, get weather and traffic updates, cook along with recipes.
  • Watch movies, news, and TV shows. Listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks.

