Google Home is $70 for a limited time, bringing Assistant and more to your space

DailySteals offers the Google Home Smart Speaker for $69.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $149 but trends around $100 at most retailers like Best Buy. We did see it drop below $50 once but otherwise today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. Bring the Google Home into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 11,500 Best Buy customers.

Give Echo Dot a try at $50 as a lower-cost alternative to Google Home. It has similar features to today’s lead deal, but within Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and with a much smaller footprint. Plus, Amazon has a far more expansive lineup of compatible devices if you’re looking to outfit your home with smart speakers.

Looking for a more robust option? Google Home Max is currently at its best price in months, now selling for $224 via Verizon Wireless. You can check out full details on this deal right here.

Google Home features:

Simplify your everyday life with the Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Use voice commands to enjoy music, get answers from Google and manage everyday tasks. Google Home is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems, and can control compatible smart devices such as Chromecast or Nest.

