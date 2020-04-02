An all-time low brings Fossil’s Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch to $175 (Save $120)

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $174.90 shipped. Typically fetching $295, like you’ll find direct from Fossil, today’s offer saves you $120, beats the previous price cut by $31, and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a stainless steal housing, this smartwatch is backed by Wear OS for native Android support alongside iOS compatibility. On top of tracking the usual roster of fitness stats, there’s heart rate monitoring, GPS, and more. A sport band ensures it’s ready to accompany you when exercising, and a swim-proof design won’t limit those workouts to land only. Battery life clocks in at over 24-hours on a single charge for all-day use. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now if you’re not keen on also strutting around with a sport band on your wrist, step up to something classier with this well-reviewed leather option for just $16. It’ll pair nicely with the already stylish stainless steel look and is sure to fit in with a variety of looks from your wardrobe.

We’re also seeing some more affordable ways to bring fitness tracking and notifications to your wrist, as the Withings Steel HR Hybrid has dropped to $127. With a 30% discount in tow, you’re looking at an Amazon low here. Misfit’s Vapor 2 Smartwatch is also seeing a notable price cut, now seeing a 55% discount at $70.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch features:

Extend your battery life for multiple days with new, smart battery modes. Magnetic USB rapid charger included and charges up to 80% in under an hour. Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay. Now with a speaker for audible alerts and taking phone calls, Google Assistant responses and more.

