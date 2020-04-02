Garmin unveiled its latest smartwatch today, and it is has several interesting features. The new Garmin quatix 6 aims to be the best marine GPS smartwatch on the market with perks like autopilot control and the ability to stream boat sensor information to your wrist. There are many other features too. In fact, Garmin quatix 6 retains every capability found in the company’s flagship fēnix 6, making it arguably one of the most accomplished smartwatches made by the company today. Continue reading to learn more.

Garmin quatix 6: An always-on marine smartwatch

If you own a boat with some of the latest Garmin electronics onboard, Garmin quatix 6 may now be the obvious wearable for you. Once paired, owners will be able to access sensor information ranging from speed and depth to temperature and wind data. It doesn’t stop there either, you’ll also be able to change heading, engage pattern steering, and follow a GPS route. While these aren’t brand new features, they are certainly impressive.

On top of boating capabilities, wearers will also garner everything from heart rate and stress tracking to sleep and body energy level monitoring. Everything is managed using an always-on 1.3-inch color display, and the entire watch is ready to withstand water depths of up to 100-meters. Battery life lasts up to 14-days depending on which mode you use.

“Whether you’re chasing bass or billfish, cruising or sailing, canoeing or kayaking, the quatix 6 has everything you’ll need on the water. With the addition of some of our most sought-after features, like built-in music, contactless payments and preloaded topographic and ski maps, we’ve redefined marine smartwatch standards once again,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales.

Pricing and availability

Garmin quatix 6 is comprised of stainless steel and titanium models. Both models cost considerably more than the latest Apple Watch, with a starting price of $699.99. Those interested in the higher-end titanium model will need to part with $999.99. Opting for the latter model yields a sapphire crystal lens, titanium bezel and watch band, along with a bundled cirrus blue silicone QuickFit band

9to5Toys’ Take

Considering the fact that Garmin quatix 6 wearers will need to have a compatible boat to take advantage of some of its most exciting features, it’s pretty clear that this smartwatch is likely to pick up only a small portion of the wearable market. That being said, it seems like a smart move that Garmin used its existing flagship as a base and added features from there.

This move will arguably keep manufacturing costs low and allow the product to exist even if there isn’t a huge market for it. I am far from the target audience for this wearable, but I do think it offers some pretty neat features that are bound to capture the attention of folks dedicated to spending time on the water. This is far from the only Garmin wearable that serves a small market.

